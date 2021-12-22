New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday issued guidelines in view of the increasing number of COVID cases in and around the national capital, as well as the Omicron concern it brings with it.

The instructions restrict any type of public functions being conducted during either Christmas or New Year celebrations.

The DDMA, furthermore, has instructed District Magistrates (DMS) of all districts to strictly enforce the no-mask no-entry policy, advising citizens simultaneously to not visit crowded areas in the capital.

"All District Magistrates shall upscale IEC campaign in their respective areas and implement the same in mission mode with an objective to ensure that the residents of NCT of Delhi follow and imbibe the COVID appropriate behaviour.", the notification read.

"As per latest DDMA order no. 492 dated 15.12.2021, all social/political/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi. All Restaurants and Bars are allowed upto 50% of the seating capacity. Marriage related gatherings are permitted with a ceiling of 200 persons. Sports activities in stadia/sports complex are permitted only without spectators. Authorized weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of protocol/SoP/instructions/ guidelines issued in this regard..." it also said.