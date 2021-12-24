Panaji: Tourism industry stakeholders should cooperate with the Goa government to urge tourists to follow Covid-19 protocol, maintain social distancing and wear masks, so that we do not have to impose a night curfew like in other states, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said that the state was witnessing a surge in tourist footfalls on account of the festive season of Christmas and New Year.

"This is the festive season in Goa. From Christmas to January 1, there is an atmosphere of excitement. There is a lot of crowd on the occasion of Christmas in several parts of Goa as well as in Churches, coastal areas and beaches. We have to follow Covid protocol, wear masks and maintain social distancing," Sawant said.

"I have a request for all tourism industry stakeholders. We should work in such a manner that we do not have to impose the night curfew. We should co-operate with the government, while ensuring that the tourist season is not disturbed," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister added that while not a single case of Omicron was detected in the coastal state, a high-level meeting would discuss the issue soon.

Sawant said that the state government's Covid management taskforce was scheduled to meet soon to discuss ways and means to contain the possible spread of Omicron in the near future."

Different parts of the country have started imposing night curfew. Tourists who are coming to Goa by air, by port and by rail, testing norms are followed strictly. If a person is found positive, he/she is kept in isolation. Other passengers are also checked. We have to follow all norms," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister informed that only four to five per cent of the eligible population had not taken the second Covid vaccine dose yet, urging people to complete their innoculation.

"We are promoting 100 per cent vaccination. Four to five per cent vaccination is left. Those who have not taken the second dose, should take it as soon as possible. If we ae fully vaccinated, any possible spread of Covid or Omicron virus will be limited," Sawant said.

