New Delhi: A day after Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing summon to him while the Parliament is in session, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said that MPs cannot avoid summons in criminal cases regardless of whether the Parliament is in session.

"MPs cannot avoid summons of law enforcement agencies in criminal cases when the session is on or otherwise. As law-abiding citizens, it's our duty to respect law & legal procedure," said Naidu. He also said that there is a "wrong notion" among MPs that they have a privilege from actions by agencies while the Parliament is in session adding that when it comes to criminal cases a member of Parliament does not enjoy any privileges.

Kharge on Thursday accused the Centre of using investigating agencies such as the ED to intimidate the Opposition leaders. ED issued to summon to Kharge in relation to the National Herald case for which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were recently questioned over alleged tax evasion.