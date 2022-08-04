New Delhi: Amid furore in the Parliament, Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Thursday that the Central Government was using agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to demoralize and intimidate Opposition leaders. Referring to the latest summon by the ED to himself, Kharge inquired, "How can they summon me when Parliament is in session?", questioning if it was fair on part of the agency.

The summon in question is related to the National Herald case, for which both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were recently probed over alleged tax evasion. "I have to appear (before the ED) at 12.30 pm. I want to follow the law. But is it appropriate to summon me at this time, in the middle of the Parliament session?"

"Yesterday, police surrounded the houses of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Will democracy remain alive in such a situation? Will we be able to work as per the Constitution? We will not be afraid. We will fight this," he also said. "I do not want to avoid the law and I want to follow the law," he further added, stating he would present himself before ED at the designated time.

Reacting to Kharge's comments, however, Leader of the House and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal responded that the government does not interfere in the functioning of law-enforcement agencies. He further suggested Congress leaders to face the law, rather than running away from it.

"Our government does not in any manner interfere in the functioning of law-enforcement agencies and allows them to do their work. Their government used to interfere in the functioning of law-enforcement agencies. Our government has not done anything like this," Goyal said. He also termed the LoP's allegations to be "totally baseless".