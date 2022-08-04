New Delhi: Buoyed over the recent support of several like-minded parties on the misuse of central agencies, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge is now resorting to dinner diplomacy to boost opposition unity for the Aug 6 vice-presidential polls. According to sources, Kharge, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will host a dinner tonight for all opposition MPs.

The move seemingly has three strategic advantages for the grand old party, said the sources familiar with the development. First, it provides the Congress an opportunity to build upon the Opposition unity achieved on July 26, when several like-minded parties signed a petition to President Droupadi Murmu over the alleged misuse of ED by the Centre and sought her immediate intervention in the matter.

The TMC, which had earlier refused to back the joint opposition vice presidential nominee Margaret Alva, a Congress veteran, saying they were not consulted over the issue, too had signed the petition to the President along with AAP. The coming together of these parties showed their convergence on the need to counter the ruling BJP over the alleged targeting of opposition leaders in various corruption cases.

Second, the Congress move will bring the focus back on the vice-presidential polls, just two days away, and stress the fact that these parties needed to stay united not only for the key election to the constitutional post but for the remaining part of Parliament’s monsoon session as well.

During the July 18 Presidential polls, several opposition MLAs, including those of the Congress, had cross-voted in favor of NDA nominee Murmu. The opposition wants to avoid that lapse during the August 6 vice presidential elections in which Alva is pitched against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankar, who has an advantage in the electoral college.

Third, the Congress move will come as a major booster for the grand old party a day ahead of its planned nationwide protests against price rise and unemployment and also the alleged targeting of the Gandhi family and the National Herald newspaper by the ED. The dinner will personally provide an opportunity for Kharge to reach out to the opposition lawmakers at a time when he too has been dragged into the NH issue.

Kharge, who had earlier appeared before the ED in the NH case, was again summoned by the agency at 12.30 pm on Thursday, which coincided with the time when he was supposed to raise the alleged misuse of ED in the Rajya Sabha. Congress veteran Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh came out in defense of Kharge.

"We have never heard of an MP being summoned by an agency while the Parliament is in session. He could have been summoned before 11 am or after 5 pm. He was there till 9.30 pm last night at the National Herald office when the ED raid was on. They have already questioned him over the issue, what was the hurry," said Singh. "This was uncalled for and should be criticized in strong words," RS member Rajeev Shukla said.