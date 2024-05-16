Tissue Paper With 'Bomb' Scribbled on it Found Inside Toilet of Air India Flight at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: A tissue paper with 'bomb' scribbled on it was found in the toilet of an Air India flight sending security agencies in a tizzy on Wednesday, sources said.

The threat turned out to be a hoax as no explosive was found inside the flight by the security agencies.

According to the details shared by the police, at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening, it was reported that a tissue paper was found in the toilet of the Air India flight leaving for Vadodara, on which the word 'bomb' was written.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Ranganani said the inspection was conducted following standard security protocols, but nothing suspicious was found. It is pertinent to mention here that on Sunday, through email, a threat was received to bomb Indira Gandhi International Airport as well as many hospitals of Delhi, which the police, after investigation, declared to be a hoax. Earlier on May 1, more than 150 schools in Delhi-NCR had received similar fake threatening emails, which also turned out to be a prank.