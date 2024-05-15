ETV Bharat / bharat

After Delhi and Jaipur, 10 Schools in Kanpur Get Bomb Threat Via Email

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad conduct a check at Delhi Public School which received an email regarding a bomb threat, in Noida on May 1, 2024(ANI Photo)

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander (ANI video)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): At least 10 schools in Kanpur received bomb threats through emails, triggering panic in the city, days after a spate of such emails threatening schools and hospitals were reported in several cities, including those in the Delhi-NCR region and Jaipur.

The email schools received by schools in Kanpur was reportedly linked to a Russian server. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said, "Kanpur Police received information about a bomb threat to various schools. The cyber cell is investigating the matter. All officials are instructed to monitor CCTV footage thoroughly to establish a link between this threat and previous bomb threats which were received by multiple schools, airports and hospitals."

He also urged parents not to create panic as police had initiated a probe. "I request all parents not to panic. We are taking all precautionary measures. Police will approach you regarding the case and action will be taken soon," the top police official further said.

Earlier on Monday, several schools in Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur received similar bomb threats via email. Students and staff of these schools were evacuated following the threat messages. Police teams, along with bomb squads, were rushed to the schools to undertake bomb tracing exercises.

On Monday night, Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district also received a bomb threat mail following which a thorough search operation was carried out. The threat proved to be a hoax, as no explosive or suspicious item was found at the airport.

Previously, over 100 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats that sparked panic among parents. According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement terming the email a 'hoax'. On May 14, four hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats via email.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, they received calls from the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital about the bomb threat emails. The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the origin of the emails. On May 11, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats through emails. Delhi police said that nothing suspicious was found.

