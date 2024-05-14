ETV Bharat / state

Several Hospitals in Delhi Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Agencies in a Tizzy

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Updated : May 14, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Representational picture
Representational picture(File)

An official said that the bomb threat emails have been received at many hospitals including Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital and others in Delhi prompting the security agencies to launch simultaneous search operations at the hospitals.

New Delhi: Several hospitals in New Delhi have received bomb threat emails sending security agencies in a tizzy, an official said.

It is learnt that the bomb threat email has been received in many hospitals including Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital and others in Delhi.

Following the threat mails, the respective administrations at the hospitals have lodged complaints with the Delhi Police in this regard after which simultaneous search operations have been launched at the hospitals to search for the possible explosives.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, they have received calls from many different hospitals, including GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, Deep Chandra Bandhu about the threats claiming the presence of bombs inside the hospital premises.

Following the distress calls, along with local police and fire department, bomb disposal squads have been sent and every nook and corner of these hospitals is being checked for the possible explosives.

The bomb threats at the Delhi hospitals have revived the horrific memories of similar threats at more than 100 schools in the national capital on May 1. The administrations at the respective schools received emails claiming that bombs had been planted at more than 100 institutions in Delhi NCR creating chaos and panic among the inmates. The bomb threat calls turned out to be a hoax after no explosive was found by the police and the bomb squad.

