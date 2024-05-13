ETV Bharat / state

Few Uttar Pradesh Schools Get Bomb Threat Mails, Students Sent Home

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Few Uttar Pradesh Schools Get Bomb Threat Mails, Students Sent Home
Police launch search operation after schools get bomb threat mails(ETV Bharat Picture)

After Delhi and Jaipur, some schools in Lucknow also received bomb threat mails on Monday morning. Students and staff members were evacuated and thorough searches are underway.

Lucknow: A few schools in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow received bomb threats on Monday, triggering panic among students and staff members.

School authorities received threat mails this morning after which police were informed. Teams from local police stations, dog and bomb disposal squads reached the campuses and a thorough search operation was launched after evacuating the students and staff members.

Chaos broke out at Vibgyor School in Gomti Nagar and St. Mary's School in Kapurthala after receiving threat mails at around 8 am. School authorities informed police and sent the students home. Presently search operations are underway by the police, dog squad and bomb disposal squad.

Gomti Nagar inspector Deepak Pandey said information about bomb threat was received at 9 am after which, a search operation was conducted in the schools. "Efforts are on to identify the sender of the email. However, no suspicious item or explosive has been found anywhere," Pandey said.

Earlier on Sunday, bomb threats were issued to many airports across the country including Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport. A threat mail received at the official mail address of CISF, stated that bombs have been planted at the airports of Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Patna, Agartala, Aurangabad, Bagdogra, Bhopal and Calicut and they would be blown up within a few hours.

"Do not consider this mail as a threat. Defuse the bomb, otherwise many innocent people will die," the mail warned. Investigations revealed that it was a hoax.

