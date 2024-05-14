ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Pantnagar Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

Uttarakhand: Pantnagar Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail
Security tightened at Pantnagar Airport after it receives bomb threat(ETV Bharat Picture)

Security at Pantnagar Airport has been tightened after the authorities received a mail last night threatening to blow up the premises. Searches are underway but no suspicious item or explosive has been found till now.

Rudrapur: Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district received a bomb threat mail last night following which, a thorough search operation is underway.

Security has been enhanced at the airport and police have been put on high alert. A senior police officer said probe is on to trace the sender.

Checking is underway at the airport and its surrounding areas but no explosive or suspicious item has been found till now. Police said the airport administration has not lodged any formal complaint in this connection yet.

Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manjunath TC said late on Monday evening a mail was received threatening to blow up the airport. Security at the airport has been tightened as a precautionary measure and police personnel deployed here have been instructed to remain alert, he added.

Pantnagar Airport director Sumit Saxena said a threat was issued to blow up the airport with a bomb and police have been informed. Bomb and dog squads were pressed into action while the entire Pantnagar airport complex is being checked. "Nothing has been found but security has already been tightened," he added.

The bomb threat comes after similar threats were issued to schools, hospitals and airports in many cities. Rigorous checking was held but fortunately the mails had turned out to be hoax.

Read more

  1. Several Hospitals In Delhi Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Agencies In A Tizzy
  2. Few Uttar Pradesh Schools Get Bomb Threat Mails, Students Sent Home
  3. 35 Schools In Jaipur Get Bomb Threat On 2008 Blasts Anniversary

TAGGED:

PANTNAGAR AIRPORTAIRPORT RECEIVES BOMB THREAT MAILBOMB THREATSECURITY TIGHTENEDBOMB THREAT AT PANTNAGAR AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.