Uttarakhand: Pantnagar Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail

Rudrapur: Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district received a bomb threat mail last night following which, a thorough search operation is underway.

Security has been enhanced at the airport and police have been put on high alert. A senior police officer said probe is on to trace the sender.

Checking is underway at the airport and its surrounding areas but no explosive or suspicious item has been found till now. Police said the airport administration has not lodged any formal complaint in this connection yet.

Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manjunath TC said late on Monday evening a mail was received threatening to blow up the airport. Security at the airport has been tightened as a precautionary measure and police personnel deployed here have been instructed to remain alert, he added.

Pantnagar Airport director Sumit Saxena said a threat was issued to blow up the airport with a bomb and police have been informed. Bomb and dog squads were pressed into action while the entire Pantnagar airport complex is being checked. "Nothing has been found but security has already been tightened," he added.

The bomb threat comes after similar threats were issued to schools, hospitals and airports in many cities. Rigorous checking was held but fortunately the mails had turned out to be hoax.