Tiger Tally Reaches 40 In Sariska As Five New Cubs Spotted Today, Two Sighted on Wednesday

Alwar: Five tiger cubs have been sighted on camera traps set up to monitor its population in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday while two more new cubs were spotted on Wednesday. With this, the tiger population in Sariska has increased to 40 including 11 males, 14 females and 15 cubs.

Sariska Tiger Reserve DFO Mahendra Sharma said one cub of tigress ST-12 was seen in a camera trap and at the same time, tigress ST-22 was seen with four cubs.

Tigress ST-12 and ST-22 are both offspring of Sariska's tigress ST-10 and usually roam around in the Talvriksha range. Among the 40 big cats in Sariska, most are offspring of tigress ST-10, Sharma said.

Wednesday and Thursday have been important in the history of Sariska. The reason being it is for the first time that seven new cubs were spotted in two consecutive days.

On Wednesday, two cubs were spotted on the camera trap along with tigress ST-27 and five more cubs of tigress ST-12 and ST-22 were seen on camera trap photographs on the next day here.

Earlier, three cubs of tigress ST-12 were seen on March 13.

Talvriksha range in Sariska is fast developing as a nursery of tigers. With the sighting of seven new cubs here, it is considered as a safe abode for big cats.

Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma has expressed his happiness on five new cubs being sighted in Sariska in a single day. Sharma described the sighting of seven new cubs in two days as auspicious for Alwar district. He said that the increase in the number of tigers in Sariska will promote tourism and create employment for people.