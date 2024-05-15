Four Tigress Cubs Died in Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi

Ranchi (Tamil Nadu): Four newborn tigress cubs died in the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Biological Park here, officials said on Wednesday. They said that the cubs were born on May 10.

The Bhagwan Birsa Munda Biological Park is located in the Ormanjhi here. According to information received from Park sources, a tigress named Gauri had given birth to four cubs at midnight on May 10. It is understood that the four cubs had come very close to the tigress and died due to being buried under her.

Officials said that after the birth of the curbs, they were monitoring through the CCTV.

"Despite this the newborn cubs could not be saved. The post-mortem of the cubs was conducted and after that they were cremated," added Park sources.

According to Park sources, on suspicion, the tigress was separated from the cubs, but by that time three cubs had died. "The condition of one cub was critical but even he could not be saved," they added.

Park sources said that the matter will be investigation and a report will be presented to the Park Director. The Bhagwan Birsa Munda Biological Park is one of the most beautiful and progressive zoos in the country, having 104 ha of area of mildly undulating topography with natural dry deciduous Sal forests & water bodies in and around it.