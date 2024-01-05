Nagaon (Assam): A 60-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured in a tiger attack while they were taking their cattle for grazing this morning in Assam's Nagaon district. The heart-wrenching incident has triggered panic among residents who are already reeling under fear of wild elephants and buffaloes.

Aditya Saikia and Satya Phukan were on way to the field with their cattle in Velai Gaon village in Nonoi area early on Friday morning when a tiger suddenly appeared from the nearby forest and attacked them. Both Saikia and Phukan were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital. However, Saikia succumbed to his injuries later while Phukan is currently undergoing treatment at Nagaon Bhogeswari Phukanani Hospital.

However, the fact that the tiger has not been captured yet has left the residents restless. Panic-stricken people of the area are afraid to venture outside their homes and have informed the forest department officials. They apprehended that if the animal is not caged soon then it would attack many more people.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched in the area by the forest officials to rescue the big cat to the wild.