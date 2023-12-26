Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Many incidents of wild animals straying into human habitats have been witnessed in the past. Now, in a similar incident, a video of a tiger climbing onto the boundary wall of a farmer's house in Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit district has surfaced on social media. The tiger sat here for eight hours till it was rescued by the forest department team.

In the video that was shot by a villager, the big cat is seen stretching itself lazily on the roof. Sometimes it stands up while in the next moment sit back relaxing itself. Despite repeated attempts of villagers to distract the tiger, it neither climbs down nor leaves the spot. The tiger, which had climbed on the wall late on Monday night continued sitting here till 10:30 am the next day.

The incident took place in Kalinagar area. A tiger roamed into the Atkona village and climbed on the boundary wall of a farmer named Shindu Singh. The dogs of the area started barking loudly after sighting the tiger. The noise woke up Shindu, who was sleeping inside the house. When he came out to see what had happened he was startled to notice a tiger on his boundary wall. Shindu immediately ran inside the house in fear and informed his neighbours.

Many villagers came out of their houses to take a glimpse of the big cat. In order to ensure safety, they lit up bonfires outside their houses. Many of the villagers climbed on the roofs of their houses and pointed torch lights at the tiger. However, the tiger did not budge from the spot and kept sitting atop the wall throughout the night.

As news of the incident spread, a huge crowd started gathering outside Shindu's house. Later on, the villagers informed the forest department and a team left to rescue the animal for releasing it in the wild.