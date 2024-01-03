TAMIL NADU RESCUE ACT COMES TO AID OF MOM ELEPHANT VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Forest Department has successfully saved the mother of an elephant calf in the Manampalli Forest area of the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve.

The rescue operation was conducted on December 30, and it has gained widespread attention for its compassionate efforts in wildlife preservation.

Meanwhile, the rescued mother elephant, found in the Pannimedu area near Coimbatore, faced no threats from other wildlife inhabitants, including leopards, bears, and tigers, as per forest department reports.

In a recent video clip, it showcases the remarkable collaboration between authorities and nature to ensure the safety of the vulnerable calf and its protective mother. Notably, the Valparai region has witnessed a surge in elephant activity, with more than 300 elephants spotted, including around 20 adorable cubs within separate groups. Following this, concerns raised by social activists and the public emphasize the importance of increased vigilance and monitoring by the forest department to safeguard the thriving elephant population in the area.

However, the captivating rescue operation was documented with the use of drones, capturing aerial footage of the mother and calf as they were safely guided to a protected environment. The heartening footage has stirred both admiration and gratitude from the public, highlighting the crucial role played by wildlife authorities in preserving the rich biodiversity of the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve.