Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi, after a long gap, broke her silence over the Lakhimpur incident. When reporters asked her about granting of bail by the Court to the prime accused Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case, she said. "We are saddened by the decision.

The poorest of the poor in the country seek justice. But, the murder accused in the case was granted bail by the court." What people will speak about us. Suppose anyone is behind bars on a murder charge and is granted bail," she said.

"Scores of people are talking about the court's decision. Our party is different. We didn't do that. We didn't get the benefit out of the decision."

The BJP MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh made her remarks during an election trial in Lambhua Tehsil in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. When asked about on what issues she was seeking votes for party candidates, Sultanpur MP said, "Development is the only poll plank."