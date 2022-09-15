Haldwani (Uttarakhand): King Cobra is considered one of the most venomous snakes and Uttarakhand's Nainital district in northern part of India can be called the abode of this species, according to research done by forest department. Their nests are being discovered in the fields ranging from Mukteshwar at an altitude of 2,400 meters above sea level to Corbett National Park.

The Nainital Research Wing of the Forest Department has prepared a report, which indicates that the Nainital district is becoming a stronghold of King Cobra. According to the report, the highest number of king cobras are found in the Manaura, Bhowali and Mukteshwar ranges.

The report also said that cobras are likely to be found in warm areas but now they are found in Uttarakhand in noticeable numbers. The study has found the species at a height of 1,840 meters in Sikkim and 1,170 meters in Mizoram. Cobras are found in Nainital, Pauri, Dehradun, Haridwar and Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand and Nainital tops the list.

According to Chief Conservator of Forests Kumaon PK Patro, the highest number of Cobras are found outside the traditional habitat (natural habitat) having rain forest. Researchers of the forest department are striving to figure out the increasing presence of Cobra in Nainital.

Also Read: Cobra spotted in KSRTC bus in Chikkaballapur

Patro said, "more habitats of King Cobra are being found in the high altitude areas of Nainital. The research wing of the forest department is working on the reason of their increasing presence in high altitude areas. Apart from this, the department is also finding measures to preserve the species. On the other hand, the rescue team of the forest department is rescuing snakes found in residential areas of the state.

According to the report, while other snakes prey on rats, snakes like King Cobra, Viper, Krait prey on humans. Cobras also eat other creatures such as lizards or chameleons. According to the size, cobras are the largest venomous snake in the world as their length can go upto 20 feet. Cobras craft their nest before laying eggs, number going up to 20 to 35 eggs at a time. The cobras can control the release of venom while one milligram of their venom can kill a person within an hour.