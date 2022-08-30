.

Cobra spotted in KRTC bus in Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapura: A six-feet long Cobra was found in a moving KRTC bus in Nagar Shidlaghatta circle of Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district on Monday. A passenger spotted the snake and alerted the conductor about it. The driver immediately stopped the bus and asked the passengers to vacate the bus. The massive cobra was later rescued by a local snake catcher, Prithvi Raj. The snake was later released in a nearby forest.