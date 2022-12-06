Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A married man was arrested for allegedly resorting to supari killing of his lover, a resident of Gujaini locality in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, after she insisted for marriage and share in property. Sushila ran an affair with one Prem, who was married already. When she insisted for marriage, the latter took it otherwise and hatched a conspiracy with his associates to kill her.

Prem then took the help of Rajesh to eliminate Sushila and gave Rs 70,000 as 'Supari' (money) to him to get rid of her, police sources said. On December 1, police had recovered the body of Sushila thrown in the bushes by the side of Kisan Road in Bidhnu locality of Kanpur.

Briefing reporters about the incident, ADCP Ankita Sharma said, "On the fateful day, Prem took Sushila on his scooty to a designated place where Rajesh and his other associates were waiting. When Sushila got down from the scooty, one person put muffler on her neck and the other pumped bullet in her stomach. She slumped on the ground and died immediately. Prem was a mute spectator to the incident that was unfolding in front of him."

"Then the body was thrown in the bushes. Rajesh and his associates executed the killing while Prem was watching the incident. We have arrested Prem and Rajesh in this connection while search is on to nab other accused," Sharma added.