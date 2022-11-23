Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Over six persons lost eyesight allegedly due to botched-up eye surgery at a medical camp at a private nursing home in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Post cataract surgery, the patients complained of watery eyes and pain and thereafter lost their vision completely. The aggrieved patients then handed over a memorandum to Dr Alok Ranjan, chief medical officer, Kanpur City, demanding a probe into the matter.

Read: J'khand: Eight patients lose eyesight after cataract surgery at Jamshedpur's KCC hospitals; glass eye falls off

The cataract surgery camp for BPL and Ayushman card holders was organized at Aaradhya Nursing Home located on Barra Bypass Road in Kanpur City. Six patients who underwent cataract operation lost their vision. After making several rounds of the hospital, when no one paid attention to patients' grievances, they then approached Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Rajan.

While confirming the incident, CMO Dr Alok Rajan, said, "I was handed over a petition by six patients belonging to Belaur district who underwent cataract surgery at Aaradhya Hospital. They have lost their vision. Prime facie the matter is serious. A probe committee has been constituted to investigate the matter. After the receipt of the findings of the probing panel, swift action as per rules will be taken against those found guilty."