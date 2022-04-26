Agartala: Tripura Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday said that the Central government has recently sanctioned Rs 100 crore as an incentive grant in recognition of good work done under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' for better performance in 2021-22. Chowdhury chaired a high-level review meeting on the implementation and progress of the district-based ‘Jal Jeevan Mission' in Agartala.

During the meeting, Chowdhury said, “The Ministry of Jal Shakti has recently sanctioned Rs 100 crore as incentive grant to our DWS department for recognition of good work in the project 'Jal Jeevan Mission' for better performance in 2021-22. Our department has pledged to provide clean drinking water to every citizen of the state through ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ project by 2022”.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as per the direction of our Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, we have been working towards the goal of delivering tap water to every household in our state by 2022," he added. "For this, every employee and officer of the concerned department has to work with transparency and sincerity in mission mode. The state government is providing all possible assistance to make this mission 100 per cent successful," the Minister said.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held about the setting up of an Iron Removal Plant (IRP) in different parts of the state to alleviate the problem of iron in the water.

