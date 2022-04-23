Agartala: Hundreds of locals blocked a road in Masterpara of Sarasima Gram Panchayat under Belonia Sub-division of Tripura’s South district on Saturday due to the non-availability of drinking water and electricity for the last three days. The villagers blocked the road in protest against the power department. It is reported that for the past three days, electricity and drinking water have not been provided in Sarasima’s Master Para village under the Belonia sub-division. The power outages occurred due to Norwester, which hits the state.

The locals informed the local administration about the incident, but then also no steps were taken from their end to solve the problem. Protesting this, the locals today blocked the road from Belonia to Hrishyamukh, which connects the National Highway 8. The only demand of the people is to provide electricity and drinking water immediately.

Two hours after receiving the information, officials of the administration rushed to the spot and they tried to settle the issue with the people of the area. And the Mandal president stood at the blockade and spoke to the sub-divisional magistrate, officials of the Power department, the administrative department and the drinking water department. He directed the administration to take immediate action to address the basic demand of the people for drinking water and electricity within an hour. It is learnt that the people lifted the blockade with the intervention of Mandal president Sushankar Bhowmik and officials.

Read: Solar power to light up rural markets in Tripura