Parshottam Khondabhai Rupala speaks on Cow Hug Day to be celebrated on February 14

New Delhi: Amid a major controversy over a government appeal asking the people to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14, Parshottam Khondabhai Rupala -- Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying -- on Thursday favored the development, and said everybody should get God's blessing with love and hug of a cow.

"Loving and hugging a cow is a noble work. You all should love and hugs cow and get God's blessings," said Rupala, adding, "There could not be a better way than to celebrate this on Valentine's day, a day dedicated to expressing love," Minister Parshottam Khondabhai Rupala said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

In an appeal issued on Monday, the Animal Welfare Board of India said that hugging cows will bring emotional richness, and is likely to increase the individual and collective happiness of human beings in general. "Therefore, all cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of Gau Mata in the Indian culture. This will help people make their lives happier and full of positive energy," the letter signed by Dr SK Dutta -- Secretary, Animal Welfare Board of India -- said.

The appeal issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has created a major debate among people, with some citing it as yet another religious issue. Several social media platforms are flooded with all sorts of reactions from people both in favor of and opposed to the idea of hugging a cow and naming it a day after the act.

Several netizens have described the development as disbelief numbering Twitter with hilarious comments, memes, and videos, while some others have appreciated the move.