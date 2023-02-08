New Delhi : Believe it or not, this Valentine's Day, the authorities want you to 'hug a cow' and 'spread positive energy'. The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", news agency PTI quoted officials saying on Wednesday.

Valentine's Day, also called St. Valentine's Day, is celebrated on February 14 every year. On this day, couples express their affection with greetings and gifts. "All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The notice further said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness". It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten". The notice has been issued with approval of the competent authority, the officials said.

The notice attracted sharp reactions on social media. "Matr- Pitr Diwas failed to make a dent in Valentine's Day, so the Golwalkarites thought they would bring in the big guns. This Feb 14th is "Cow Hug Day"," tweeted Karuna Nundy, whose bio identified her as a Supreme Court Advocate.