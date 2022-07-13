Hyderabad: In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in Telangana, the state government has decided to further extend the holidays for schools and colleges till July 16.

"In view of the continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions, Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt, aided, and Private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the state. Educational institutions shall be re-opened from 18.07.2022 (Monday)," read an official communique from the school education department.

Earlier, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13 in wake of the heavy rains lashing the state. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life across Telangana, especially in the northern Telangana districts. rivers are overflowing. The Meteorological department on Tuesday evening said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Jagitayal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Rural and Urban Districts.