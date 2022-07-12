Mumbai/Hyderabad: The IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai till July 14. For the next 24 hours moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs is likely. The possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated places is also predicted. Heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan. Therefore, for the next three days, Mumbaikars have been advised not to venture out of their houses.

The torrential rains in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra for the past three days have caused floods in many places. Many villages have lost contact. Considering the situation there, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a visit to Gadchiroli. A red alert has been issued in the Gadchiroli district due to continuous rains for the past three days. Besides, it has been raining heavily in the Nashik district for the last two days. A red alert has also been issued there. Similarly, Dhule, Palghar, Nandurbar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are also receiving continuous rains.

Heavy rains disrupted normal life across Telangana, especially, the northern Telangana districts. Heavy rains lashed 370 areas from Sunday morning to Monday morning. Another 200 centres received moderate rains. Heavy rains lashed many districts on Monday. In the state, maximum rainfall of 19 cm was recorded in Kaleswaram of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district. "Heavy rains were recorded in the combined districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam. In some mandals of these districts of the Godavari basin, streams and rivers are overflowing."

Life has come to a standstill due to heavy rains in many districts of Telangana. Hyderabad, too, witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the past three days. Meanwhile, commercial complexes wore a deserted look in many district headquarters in Telangana. The movement of RTC buses from mandals to district headquarters has been slowed down. Vehicles were stranded for hours on the main roads between Bhadradri and Mahabubabad districts due to small streams overflowing in many places.

In Illendu, Pinapaka and Mulugu constituencies, traffic has been stopped in many mandals. As the Godavari overflowed in Bhadradri and Mulugu districts, the flood stopped in the low-lying areas of many villages. The same situation was seen in Vajedu, Venkatapuram and Dummugudem mandals. While Kinnerasani, Munneru, Murredu, Maneru and Nakkavagu rivers are overflowing.

Meanwhile, three people died in rain-related incidents across the State. Bitwar Ganesh (45) was electrocuted while going to wash clothes in Badabhimgal village pond of Bhimgal mandal. While bodies of Makkala Nadipi Sailu and Darangula Reddy were recovered from Nemlikunta in Nizamabad rural mandal's Lingitanda suburb as they were washed away in floods. The government has announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families.