Goa: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that Amit Palekar is the Chief Ministerial candidate of AAP in Goa.

Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community, Arvind Kejriwal said.

According to reports, Palekar's recent hunger strike is what gained him a lot of traction, tipping the scales in his favour. Palekar had staged an indefinite hunger strike to save old Goa's heritage site. An illegal construction was being constructed on the site.

As Palekar's health deteriorated, Kejriwal had praised his courage saying, "Seeing Palekar's indefinite hunger strike and the kind of support he has been receiving from Goans, finally the government was forced to cave in".

Furthermore, AAP is set to contest in all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa.

