Panji: Shiv Sena, which is forming an alliance with NCP, is likely to contest in 10to 15 seats in the Goa assembly elections. A decision in this regard will be taken by the leaders of both parties in the next two days.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad is likely to arrive in Goa, along with NCP leader and election in-charge Praful Patel. According to sources, Congress offered seats that were BJP strongholds, meaning seats that cannot be defeated by non-BJP parties, to Shiv Sena in Goa. But, Shiv Sena wanted seats that can be won so that a system similar to Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra could be formed. Being denied of that, Shiv Sena is apparently upset with Congress.

Additionally, Shiv Sena's election in-charge Sanjay Raut, who had recently visited Goa to take stock of the situation, has been slamming the Congress party for the last two days. And, he, too, is upset with Congress' decision of offering BJP stronghold seats to Shiv Sena. It is being said that, that is why Shiv Sena decided to contest the forthcoming assembly elections without Congress.

"When the time comes, we will form an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and talks are going on," said state Shiv Sena chief Jitesh Kamat while talking to ETV Bharat.

READ: AAP, Trinamool contesting in Goa to split non-BJP votes: Chidambaram

The cautious BJP has not yet announced its candidates for Goa elections while leaders of NCP and Shiv Sena, who are arriving in Goa, are expected to take a decision on who will contest soon.

With BJP seen as a strong contender for power in Goa, many are eager to contest from the saffron party. Therefore, it is expected that BJP will try to stop party leaders from turning into rebels by announcing the list of candidates late.