New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Kumari Anamika Dagar, a resident of Nistauli village of Loni assembly constituency in Ghaziabad district, secured 16th rank in the 31st Judicial Service Examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission and became a civil judge. As soon as the villagers heard about the girl’s selection, there was an influx of people congratulating the newly appointed judge. Former Mayor of Ghaziabad Municipality, Pradeep Chaudhary visited and congratulated while General VK Singh congratulated Dagar over the phone, wishing her a bright future.

Also read: BPSC final results declared, Sudhir Kumar emerges topper in State

Dagar aimed to be a judge since her childhood. She did LLB from MMH College Ghaziabad in 2017 and since then had been preparing for the judicial service examination. Dagar in a conversation with ETV Bharat said that she could not attend coaching classes due to her family's economic restraints.

"My mother used to cry about the family's economic restrictions and I wanted to make my parents proud even after those restraints. During Covid 19 pandemic, my brother was admitted to a hospital and we had to give up our fix-deposits to pay off the hospital bill. I could feel my confidence building as I used to spend 8-10 hours studying," Dagar said.