Vaishali: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on August 3 announced the final results of the 66th Combined Competitive Examination. This time, Sudhir Kumar has emerged as the state topper. Followed by Ankit Kumar in second and Brajesh Kumar in third place.

Final results have been announced after prelims, mains, and interview rounds. A total of 1838 candidates were shortlisted for interviews after the main round, BPSC said, adding that 1768 of them had appeared for interviews.

The final merit list has been prepared based on interviews and main results. To break ties, those who have secured more marks in mains have been given preference, followed by those who have got higher marks in elective subjects, followed by candidates older candidates have been given preference in the merit list. If the ages of the two candidates are the same, preference has been given to candidates' names in the order of preference in Devnagri, BPSC had

A total of 685 candidates have been included in the merit list for DSP, District Commandant, Jail Superintendent, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Sub Election Officer, Employment Officer/District Employment Officer, Sugarcane Officer, Probation Officer, District Minority Welfare Officer, Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Supply Inspector, Labour Enforcement Officer, Revenue Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, and Rural Development Officer officer posts. The recruitment drive was to fill 689 vacancies. informed.

According to sources, Sudhir Kumar has two sisters who worked day and night, so that their brother could focus on his studies. Sudhir's early education was at St. Jones School in Mahua. After which he did B.Tech from IIT Kanpur and in his first attempt, he not only passed the BPSC exam but also secured the first position in the whole of Bihar. In the early days, Sudhir had opened a coaching center in Mahua itself, where he coached young children. Presently, Sudhir is in Delhi and is preparing for Mains after taking out PT of UPSC.

Sudhir's father Birendra Singh claims that he is a worker in the post office and his wife is an ANM in Pramila Devi Referral Hospital. "We feel that we have topped. Sudhir calls us Doraemon. He never compromises on his studies. We have got the gift of Rakshabandhan," said Sunil's sister Pratibha Kumari.

"Yesterday, Sudhir told me that he has topped. We got goosebumps and in fact, we were in tears of joy. Sudhir passed matriculation from a local school and inter from a local college after which he completed his IIT in Kanpur. Then he started preparing for UPSC. He used to study continuously even during the lockdown period and was interested in studies since childhood. Self-study is mainly important behind success," said Sudhir's sister Preeti Kumari.