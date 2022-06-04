New Delhi: A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday evening after a pushback towing vehicle caught fire. "On Friday at about 5:25 pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near celebi export barrier," an airport official said,

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control. "Fire brigade immediately reached the location and controlled the fire. Later at about 5:48 pm, the fire was fully controlled," Delhi airport officials who were at the spot told (ANI)