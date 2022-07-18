New Delhi: BJP 'Kisan Morcha' president and Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar thanked BJP's Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the NDA candidate for vice-president. "The decision has made the country's farmers very happy as the decision is a step towards honouring them," said Chahar while talking to ETV Bharat.

Farmers lauds the decission of nominating Jagdeep Dhankhar as VP candidate, claims BJP's 'Kisan Morcha' president

"Ever since Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as Vice President's candidate, congratulatory messages are coming from all over the country and all the prominent farmer leaders and members of different farmer unions visited our national president and offered their thanks for the decision, as this is the first time a farmer's son has been nominated for the constitutional post like the Vice President of India."

Commenting on NDA's presidential candidate, Chahar said: "It's a great honour for the country that a woman with the tribal background will be becoming the president. She will win with a great margin. This kind of decision can only be taken by Modi Ji, as nobody can think of a tribal lady taking over the highest constitutional post in the country."