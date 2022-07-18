New Delhi: On the day of the presidential polls on Monday, a Congress MP said that he will be very happy if Draupadi Murmu, the NDA candidate emerges victorious.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Congress MP from Odisha Saptagiri Ulaka said: "If she (Draupadi Murmu) wins the election, we will be very happy. However, she should contest the election." Ulaka, a Lok Sabha MP from the Koraput constituency of Odisha who cast his vote for the first time in presidential elections said that there could be many instances of cross-voting in several States.

If Draupadi Murmu wins election, we will be very happy: Congress MP from Odisha

However, he also said that he has voted as per his party line. "It will be a very close election this time. It's a fight between two ideologies. As there is no whip or direction to appear before an agent of a political party, there are maximum chances of cross-voting. Cross voting may take place in Bihar, Jharkhand, and other states where Yashwant Sinha (Opposition candidate) was very active for a long time," said Ulaka.

The Congress MP also said that he was excited to cast his vote in the Presidential election for the first time. "I am excited to cast my vote for the Presidential election. This is not only my vote but a vote for the 16 lakh people of my constituency." Another Congress MP in Lok Sabha Abdul Khaleque also claimed that there were high chances for cross-voting. Speaking to ETV Bharat he said "There may be cross-voting in the election because it's secret voting. So, we can't tell anything now as to who will become the 15th President."

As for AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya's claim that some Congress members in Assam had cross-voted in the Presidential election in Assam, Khaleque said: "Karim Uddin Barbhuiya may cast his vote for Draupadi Murmu. But, I believe all the Congress MPs and MLAs cast their vote for the Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha."

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is pitted against the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential polls which took place on Monday.