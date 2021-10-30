Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat claimed that the RJD will register a big victory in bypolls in two assembly segments Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur, adding that the Nitish government will be overthrown by the people of Bihar.

Speaking about his return to Bihar politics after a long hiatus, Lalu said," It is after six-years that I am out for campaigning and it's really great to see the enthusiasm of the public. I am satisfied with the public response. We will register a massive victory in Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur seats. People will overthrow the Nitish government."

On being questioned about RJD's alliance with the Congress, the 73-year-old said, "Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi is our well-wisher. She had called and enquired about my well being. Those who do not even stand a chance to meet Sonia are questioning our conversation. Has anyone helped the Congress party more than us? We want a strong alternative to the BJP and therefore I have always supported Congress in every situation. Congress is the oldest party at the national level."

"I have asked Sonia Gandhi to call a meeting of all opposition parties because we have to be united for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Sonia said that a meeting of all opposition parties might be held in November, which includes our party as well," Lalu added.

Regarding the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the RJD supremo said, "Our party will support the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh elections."

About the internal disputes in SP, Lalu Yadav said, "There is no dispute of any kind. RJD will not field its candidates in Uttar Pradeshelections. We will fully support the Samajwadi Party like as we did in the West Bengal Assembly elections."

Lalu also took a jibe at JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar stating that he is worried because RJD is all set to win both seats in the upcoming polls.

RJD supremo also applauded his son for handling the party in his absence. "The way Tejashwi handled the party in my absence was beyond my expectations. Along with my son, every party worker worked hard and made RJD the largest party in the previous Assembly elections," he added.

