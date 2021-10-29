Patna: On the eve of polling in two assembly constituencies, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and levelled serious charges of using money and muscle power to ensure JDU's victory in by polls.

By-polls are to be held at Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga and Tarapur in Munger district of Bihar on October 30, 2021. Both the seats were held by Nitish Kumar's JDU. With the death of two sitting legislators earlier this year, by-polls are being conducted.

“Earlier, we stated that Nitish was mounting pressure on his officials to conduct biased voting in the favour of JDU. Now, Bihar CM is going all out to ensure victory of both the JDU's candidates by using money and muscle power since Nitish Kumar can go to any extent to win the election. However, if anyone tries to indulge in malpractices, the people will teach them a lesson. People are now smart enough to upload the video of flip-flops on social media and I also have some proof of how people are misusing the power,” Tejashwi alleged.

Tejashwi further alleged that JDU leaders are luring the voters by distributing liquor and sarees to the Chhath devotees in the name of the festival. "Many MLCs are distributing money in both the constituencies. Now, CM has crossed all limits to save his chair and asking officials to distribute liquor and sarees in the name of Chhath festival," Tejashwi added.

The by-polls have become a matter of prestige for both RJD and NDA in Bihar and it could be understood from the fact that all the top leaders of both the parties had campaigned and also camped in the constituencies. In fact, former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who has returned to Bihar after a gap of three and half years had to hit the campaign trail in both assembly constituencies.

Overlooking his ill-health and medical treatment, Lalu addressed two rallies to ensure the victory of RJD's candidate, while Nitish addressed five rallies. The future of both political parties are at stake in this by poll. If Nitish loses both the seats then the arithmetic of Bihar politics may change in coming days.

It is known that Nitish has attained the CM post with a slender margin and would be apprehensive of losing his chair, if any of the smaller allies like HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP's Mukesh Sahni withdraw their support.

After the 2020 assembly polls, the NDA in Bihar had 128 MLAs out of 243 seats in which the JDU had just 43 legislators. BJP has 74 members and four each of Sahni and Manjhi. One Independent, one LJP and one BSP have joined the fold of JDU. In case if Nitish fails to retain the two seats then Manjhi and Sahni have to be kept in good humour or else they will ensure the fall of NDA government in Bihar.

Tejashwi also said that he is not making allegations with the fear of losing elections, rather to expose the real-face of Nitish Kumar. The former deputy chief minister asserted that let Nitish use all his strength but RJD is going romp home in both the seats.

“The reason for coming before the media is to show how Nitish is desperate to win the elections. I want people to know the real face and character of Nitish Kumar. This election is not between the Teer- arrow (JDU's symbol) and Lalten - Hurricane Lamp (RJD's symbol). It is between people and the government and we are on the side of the people," Tejashwi asserted.

Accompanied by RJD state unit president Jagdanand Singh in the party office, Tejashwi warned that if anything goes wrong on the day of polling, he will rush to the spot. “I still have my helicopter with me and if anything goes wrong, I will fly over there. I am not going to sit idle. I will not allow cheating at any cost, “ Tejashwi said.

RJD is the single largest party with 75 MLAs and Tejashwi claimed that anything can happen and doesn't rule out change of government like in Madhya Pradesh.

Later, Tejashwi also showed the alleged video on mobile during the media briefing in which a woman from the village claimed that she was given a saree to vote for Teer (arrow).

Summing up the political battle, political expert opined that the reputation of Nitish Kumar is at stake and if he fails to retain both seats then it would be a big jolt for NDA in Bihar.

“It is an open secret that the ruling government always misuses power. If anything is going wrong then the election commission should step in and check whether the allegations made by the opposition have any truth in it or just a publicity gimmick. As far as the claim of Tejashwi is concerned it would get clear on November 2 when results would be declared,“ said Patna based political expert Dr Sanjay Kumar.

