Jaipur: The issue of the alleged paper leak during the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) last year is likely to take center stage in Rajasthan politics once again, with the state government accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bringing in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the case.

Attacking BJP, Congress leader and cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that BJP is "playing a losing game" and trying to scare us with ED and Income tax.

"There is no non-BJP state left where ED, Income tax, and other investigating agencies haven't marked their presence. That is why the Rajasthan government has become an eyesore for the central government. Earlier, the central government used to play the role of elder brother and mentor for the development of the country and the state but this is the first time that the central government is interfering with state affairs like this," said the Congress leader.

ED takes over REET probe, Rajasthan minister says BJP is "playing a losing game"

Khachariyawas further said that during the Rajasthan Assembly session itself, "we had asked them to show evidence in REET case and table it in the legislative assembly, but they did not show any evidence."

“When we have come into politics, we kept our fears aside. Even if one Congress worker or leader is harassed, then the state will erupt since Congress will stand up against any wrongdoing. The country has understood that when people die of hunger, the struggle for Rotis and employment, shed tears of blood, you send in the ED, the CBI, and the Income Tax to divert attention from these issues and to raise a new controversy,” Khachariyawas said.

