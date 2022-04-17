Jaipur (Rajasthan): BJP MP and state unite vice president in Rajasthan C P Joshi on Sunday claimed that Congress will change the Chief Minister in the State before the next Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters at the State BJP headquarters, Joshi also said that it was because of such a situation Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is worried and hence giving incoherent statements.

"The way Sachin Pilot has been frequently visiting Delhi and increasing his activities, it seems that Congress has realized that it will not even get 20 seats in Rajasthan at present. Congress is trying to make some changes to get a few more seats," said Joshi. He claimed that Congress will not return to power in Rajasthan in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Reacting to Congress' allegation against the BJP government at the Centre regarding rising inflation, Joshi said that the State government should look into its own performance. As for fuel price rise in the country, Joshi said that 80 percent of crude oil has to be imported adding that petrol prices in the country are also affected by the price in the international market. He said that the Rajasthan government levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel and unlike several other states it has not provided any relief to the people by reducing VAT.

