Ahmedabad: The Defence Expo scheduled to be held in the twin cities of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad from October 18 to 22 will feature the Sarang helicopters from the Indian Air Force as a part of the air show organized at the Expo. These helicopters will be displayed by the Aerobics team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who will perform colorful aerobatics and stunts. The trained Air Force personnel will perform these stunts in both Ahmedabad and Gujarat. The Sarang helicopter was displayed at an air show in Singapore in 2004.

The theme of DefExpo 2022 is ‘Path to Pride’, where the participants will get an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms and be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of the expanse of the Indian Defence industry for forging business partnerships. As part of the DefExpo, live demonstrations by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and DRDO, showcasing land, naval, and air procedures, and systems in action will be held in the evening at Sabarmati River Front. The joint live demonstration will include combat freefall, Sarang helo aerobatics, slithering from helo into a boat, high-speed boat runs and neutralising enemy post.

Also read: Defence Expo to be inaugurated by PM on Oct 19 to be country's biggest-ever

More than 50 countries are likely to participate in this year's Expo. The 12th edition of the DefExpo aims to bring new technologies and solutions in the field of defense exclusively for Indian companies in line with the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Aatmanirbharta. Other than the air show scheduled to be held from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, several modern weapons of the Army, Navy, and Air Force will be displayed in the grand defense exhibition. The Government of India has also issued certain guidelines in this regard.

This year, the government has also made e-tickets mandatory for visitors coming to the exhibition. The tickets to the exhibition can be booked from https://www.eventreg.in/registration/visitor website. The authorities have also clarified that admission to the event will be given only during the date and time mentioned in the e-ticket. No fee will be charged for this ticket.