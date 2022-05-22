Sangrur(Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday flagged off a bicycle rally to create awareness amongst the people of Punjab to end the drug menace in the state. Chief Minister along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Police officers, and a large number of youth from the area participated in this rally.

Tweeting about the participation in large numbers Maan said, "The enthusiasm of the youth was evident in the bicycle rally held in Sangrur to create awareness against drugs."

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that "I do not blame the youth who are addicted to drugs. They found such an atmosphere of unemployment. Returning home with degrees and no job. The previous governments had failed miserably in generating employment for the youth. As a result, these depressed youths started taking drugs to relieve their mental stress. Now, there is an honest government in Punjab that is doing a great job for the people of the state."

On this occasion, he appealed to the youth of Punjab, to give up drugs on their own and assured them that the Punjab government would give full support to them. He also said that the present government would provide jobs and youth would carry tiffin boxes to work instead of drug injections.