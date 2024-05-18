ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: 9 Burnt Alive, Over Two Dozen Suffer Severe Burns After Bus Catches Fire in Nuh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 7:18 AM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Nuh (Haryana): In a heart-wrenching incident from the Nuh district of Haryana, a bus carrying devotees caught fire late at night on the Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway, completely burning down within a short time. Tragically, nine passengers were burnt alive, and over two dozen others suffered severe burns and have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

The victims, residents of Chandigarh and Punjab, were returning from a pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrindavan. The bus, carrying about 60 people including children and women, suddenly caught fire near Tawadu town. Saroj, a passenger, said, "We hired a tourist bus and set out to visit Banaras, Mathura, and Vrindavan. We noticed flames at the rear of the bus, but it was too late."

Local villagers who witnessed the incident tried to alert the driver by shouting and eventually managed to stop the bus with the help of a young man who chased it on a bike. Despite their efforts to extinguish the fire and rescue those trapped inside, nine people died, and around 24 were badly burned.

An accident survivor from Hoshiarpur district said late at night smoke engulfed the bus leaving it difficult to breath. "People started running haywire to save their lives. Three of my family members died in the accident," she said

Narrating her experience, she said it was unfortunate to see people making videos of the situation instead of reaching out to help the victims.

Upon being informed, the police and fire department rushed to the scene. Firefighters managed to control the blaze, but significant damage had already been done.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarania said nine people died in the accident and over two dozen passengers were injured. All have been sent to hospital for treatment and investigations are underway, he said.

