Two Sisters Dead, Another Missing After Hit by Speeding Train in Uttar Pradesh

Agra: In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, two sisters died while the third is missing after being hit by a train on the Delhi-Howrah railway track on Thursday night in Agra district of the state, an official said.

The incident took place near village Nagla Chhabila of Barhan police station area of the district.

Barhan police station in-charge Inspector Rajiv Raghav said that two girls died after being hit by the Arunachal Superfast train on Thursday night at kilometer number 1265 near Nagla Chhabila on the Delhi-Howrah railway track. When local people saw the bodies on the track, they informed the police. The deceased were identified as Kiran (22) and Sarita (20), daughters of Mahesh Valmiki, a resident of Gohila village. The search for the third sibling who was also believed to be with the sisters is going on.

According to the bereaved family, the three sisters Kiran, Sarita and Shivani had gone out together to listen to Bhagwat Katha. While they were on their way to the venue, a speeding train hit them leading to the death of the two siblings. The circumstances around the death of the two sisters are not known yet.

The brother of the deceased, Rahul, who also lives in Delhi told the police that he had gone to Agra to get medicine for his ailing wife when the accident took place.

