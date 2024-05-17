ETV Bharat / state

Two Sisters Dead, Another Missing After Hit by Speeding Train in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Representational picture
Representational picture(ETV Bharat File)

According to the family of the siblings, the victims were on their way to listen to Bhagwat Katha when hit by the Arunachal Superfast train on Thursday night at kilometer number 1265 near Nagla Chhabila on the Delhi-Howrah railway track. While two of the sisters died on the spot, the third sibling is missing in the incident.

Agra: In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, two sisters died while the third is missing after being hit by a train on the Delhi-Howrah railway track on Thursday night in Agra district of the state, an official said.

The incident took place near village Nagla Chhabila of Barhan police station area of the district.

Barhan police station in-charge Inspector Rajiv Raghav said that two girls died after being hit by the Arunachal Superfast train on Thursday night at kilometer number 1265 near Nagla Chhabila on the Delhi-Howrah railway track. When local people saw the bodies on the track, they informed the police. The deceased were identified as Kiran (22) and Sarita (20), daughters of Mahesh Valmiki, a resident of Gohila village. The search for the third sibling who was also believed to be with the sisters is going on.

According to the bereaved family, the three sisters Kiran, Sarita and Shivani had gone out together to listen to Bhagwat Katha. While they were on their way to the venue, a speeding train hit them leading to the death of the two siblings. The circumstances around the death of the two sisters are not known yet.

The brother of the deceased, Rahul, who also lives in Delhi told the police that he had gone to Agra to get medicine for his ailing wife when the accident took place.

Pertinently, a senior Railways official on Wednesday said that the Indian Railways is planning to construct boundary walls along the tracks in high speed train routes to prevent trespassing and entering of cattle on tracks and to ensure safety of the train passengers. Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said, “The boundary walls along the tracks will enhance safety of the trains and help to stop unauthorized entry of humans on tracks and prevent cattle entering train routes.”

  1. Read more: Railways to Construct Boundary Walls along Tracks in High Speed Train Routes
  2. Punjab: Mother-Daughter Duo Die by Suicide While Holding Hands on Railway Track
  3. Railways Cautions Users Not to Share 'Misleading' Videos on Social Media

TAGGED:

TRAIN TWO GIRL DEATHTWO SISTERS TRAIN ACCIDENTAGRA TRAIN ACCIDENTSISTERS CRUSHED BY TRAINUP TRAIN ACCIDENT SISTERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.