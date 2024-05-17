Woman Injured After Being Entangled in Chinese Manja in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

Aligarh: A woman was seriously injured after her throat was slit due to being entangled in a Chinese manja (abrasive string for flying kites) in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Friday.

According to local resident Pawan, Rashmi Varshney (37), a resident of Sarsaul area, was going to her maternal home for some work on Friday morning when a Chinese kite string got entangled around her neck near the TVS showroom. Before she could remove the kite, the manja slit her throat leading to excessive bleeding leaving her grievously injured.

Passersby came to the woman's rescue and immediately shifted her to the Malkhan Singh District Hospital. Given her condition, doctors at the District Hospital, after administering first aid, referred Rashmi to JN Medical College for specialized treatment, an official said.

The incident has caused shock and anger among the local residents, who said that there have been repeated incidents wherein Chinese manja causes injuries to the locals and demanded a blanket ban on the material. Locals alleged that despite all the claims of the administration, the sale of Manjha is not being stopped.

“Manjha should be strictly banned. Such accidents happen often. Despite this the administration is not taking any concrete steps,” local resident Abhishek said. Police have taken cognizance of the latest incident in the area. Banna Devi police station in-charge Pankaj Mishra said that the police had gone to the spot. Mishra said that the statement of the victim woman has been recorded adding action will be taken upon receiving the complaint.