ETV Bharat / state

Woman Injured After Being Entangled in Chinese Manja in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Woman being treated at a hospital after being injured in Chinese manja in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, May 17, 2024
Woman being treated at a hospital after being injured in Chinese manja in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, May 17, 2024(ETV Bharat)

Local residents said that the woman was on way to visit her maternal home for some work on Friday morning when a kite with a Chinese manja tied to it got entangled in her throat. Before she could free herself, the thread slit her throat leading to grievous injuries to her. The woman has been shifted to JN Medical College for specialized treatment.

Aligarh: A woman was seriously injured after her throat was slit due to being entangled in a Chinese manja (abrasive string for flying kites) in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Friday.

According to local resident Pawan, Rashmi Varshney (37), a resident of Sarsaul area, was going to her maternal home for some work on Friday morning when a Chinese kite string got entangled around her neck near the TVS showroom. Before she could remove the kite, the manja slit her throat leading to excessive bleeding leaving her grievously injured.

Passersby came to the woman's rescue and immediately shifted her to the Malkhan Singh District Hospital. Given her condition, doctors at the District Hospital, after administering first aid, referred Rashmi to JN Medical College for specialized treatment, an official said.

The incident has caused shock and anger among the local residents, who said that there have been repeated incidents wherein Chinese manja causes injuries to the locals and demanded a blanket ban on the material. Locals alleged that despite all the claims of the administration, the sale of Manjha is not being stopped.

“Manjha should be strictly banned. Such accidents happen often. Despite this the administration is not taking any concrete steps,” local resident Abhishek said. Police have taken cognizance of the latest incident in the area. Banna Devi police station in-charge Pankaj Mishra said that the police had gone to the spot. Mishra said that the statement of the victim woman has been recorded adding action will be taken upon receiving the complaint.

  1. Read more: Maharashtra: Bird Lovers Run Metro to Rescue Parrot Entangled in Chinese 'Manja' in Nagpur
  2. Chinese manja leaves three dozen birds injured before Makar Sankranti in Kota
  3. Banned Chinese Manja continues to be in high demand ahead of Uttarayan

TAGGED:

ALIGARH ACCIDENTTHROAT CUT BY KITE STRINGTHROAT CUT WITH MANJHA IN ALIGARHTHROAT CUT WITH MANJHACHINESE MANJA ACCIDENT ALIGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.