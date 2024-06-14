Students Give Thumbs up to Biannual Admission at Universities

New Delhi: Students and their parents gave a positive response to the recently announced biannual admission to universities by the University Grants Commission (UGC). However, some expressed their concern over some issues such as proper infrastructure, faculty and accountability after the implementation of this new system.

Elaborating on the biannual admission system, Arpit Shukla, a Delhi University student, told ETV Bharat, “This is a good move by UGC to implement a biannual admission system, which will be beneficial for students. If a student has missed the admission in the July/August session for any reason, he/she will get a second chance in the same year, which will help to save students’ precious time.”

Expressing a similar view, Vansh Kumar, who appeared in the CUET exam this year to get admission, said, “We welcome this move because it will provide an extra opportunity to the students to get admission a second time. Sometimes, students do not get admission to the existing system due to various reasons. Once this new system is implemented, students will have the option in the second term."

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, of the University Grants Commission, on Tuesday said that now the universities can admit students twice a year. He said that institutions may offer admissions to two batches every year from January/February and July/August.

Taking to social media X, Kumar, the UGC Chairman, said, "It will benefit many students, who missed admission in the July/August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues or personal reasons can seek admission in January/February."

Showing his concern over infrastructure, Puneet Singhm, a netizen, commented on X, "First focus on infrastructure, atmosphere, culture at par with global standards then come to the abrupt...forcible orders like this....useless order it is."

Another X user Rakesh Mehrotra posted, "Most important is teaching outcomes. Third-party check on student learning to ensure accountability of teacher. NEP and multiple course choices require short-time faculty. Ninety per cent of the present faculty serve no purpose. The accountability less higher education lacks on all parameters."

A parent, Parveen Sharma told ETV Bharat, "It is a good initiative, but I think it will put extra pressure on existing infrastructure and teaching staff to maintain students in two seasons."

