Maharashtra: Bird Lovers Run Metro to Rescue Parrot Entangled in Chinese 'Manja' in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a heartwarming story reported from Maharashtra, bird lovers took their passion to the next level as they saved the life of a parrot stuck in a nylon string trashed during the Makar Sankranti festival this year by running a metro on the Kamthi route of Nagpur metro giving it a new lease of life, sources said. It is learnt that the parrot was entangled in the nylon string at the railing of the metro bridge on the Kamthi route.

When the rescue team and fire brigade personnel were unable to rescue the bird, the Nagpur metro was operated to save the life of the parrot stuck in the nylon manja and the life of the parrot was saved. A month has passed since the kite festival of Makar Sankranti, but the deadly vestiges of kite flying are still seen today.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening. Locals said that the parrot was stuck in the nylon string in a safety fence on the metro bridge in Gaddigodam area. As soon as the local authorities were informed about the incident, a rescue team was rushed to the spot and started efforts to save the life of the parrot stuck in the nylon manja.

But the rescue team could not reach the place where the parrot was stuck after which a fire fighting team was called in. Unfortunately they too could not reach the parrot. As all efforts to save the parrot seemed to go in vain, Harish Kinkar, a youth from Nagpur rushed to the nearby Gaddi Godown Metro Station where he sought the help of the officials in the rescue operation.

The officials agreed to carry out the rescue operation after consulting with their higher ups in this regard. Later, the youth Harish Kinkar and a Metro employee reached the stuck parrot and rescued it safely from the nylon string. In view of the rescue operation, metro traffic on Kamathi route was suspended for some time.

This is probably the first of its kind rescue operation wherein a metro was pressed into service to save a bird. Sources said that the parrot was found to be injured due to the nylon string and is currently undergoing treatment at the Transit Treatment Center. Confirming the incident, Akhilesh Halve, Senior DGM Of Corporate Communication Department, Nagpur Metro said that bird lovers informed them that the parrot was trapped in the Nylon Manja.

“After the information, it was decided to run a metro train immediately as a humanitarian approach. A campaign was launched to save the parrot stuck in the Nylon Manja," Halve said.