International Plant A Lemon Tree Day: Spreading Awareness about Highly-beneficial Fruit

Lemon is a species of small evergreen tree native to Asia. These yellow fruits are very popular for making drinks and cleaners, used in cooking and baking and for medicinal purposes. The day was established to help bring lemon trees to communities everywhere. Lemon Tree Day was created to promote lemon trees everywhere. The exact origin and founder of this day is still unknown.

Fascinating history of Lemons:

It is believed that lemons originated in northern Burma, China, and Assam, in northeast India.

Egyptians once believed that eating lemons offered protection from several forms of poison. It's known to have been cultivated in Egypt and Iran since 700 A.D.

It's believed that they were introduced to southern Italy around 200 A.D.

Columbus brought lemon seeds to America in 1493.

Scientists have estimated that the first citrus fruits started to grow around seven million years ago.

In the mid-1700s, Scottish doctor James Lind discovered sailors could be cured of scurvy with lemons, even though Vitamin C had not yet been discovered.

Fun facts About Lemons:

Lemons are native to Asia. They are rich in vitamin C. Lemons are a cross between a citron and a sour orange. They are classified as hesperidia, which are technically a type of berry. The average lemon contains eight seeds and three tablespoons of juice. The lifespan of a lemon tree is approximately 50 years, but they can live to be 100 with proper care. Around 40 different types of lemons are cultivated around the world. A single lemon tree produces an average of 600 pounds of fruit per year. Globally, India and China are the top lemon producers. Lemon trees produce fruit all year round. Lemon zest, grated rinds, is often used in baking. Lemon tree leaves can be used to make tea. The high acidity of lemons make them good cleaning aids. California and Arizona produces most of the United States’ lemon crop. The most common types of lemons are the Meyer, Eureka, and Lisbon lemons.

Uses of Lemon:

Lemon juice has many uses, from culinary to medicinal. It is used throughout the world as a garnish for desserts, drinks, sauces, dips, and meat and fish dishes. Lemon juice is a natural cleaner and stain remover. Lemon oil provides fragrance for perfumes, soaps and skin creams. In the Victorian age, the wealthy raised lemons on their estates as a fragrant status symbol.

Here are the top 10 health benefits of lemons and limes:

Boosts Immune System. Helps Prevent Asthma. Increase Iron Absorption. Helps Fight Cancer. Better Complexion. Lowers Risk of Stroke and Lowers Blood Pressure. Assists Nervous System. Is a Powerful Anti-Viral and Anti-Inflammatory. Helps Relieve Constipation. lemon juice increased both gastric secretions and emptying rate, which may support weight loss.

Lemons contain very little fat and protein. They consist mainly of carbs (10%) and water (88–89%). Lemons provide several vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin C, Potassium, Vitamin B6. The nutrients in 1/2 cup (100 grams) of raw, peeled lemon are:

Calories: 29

Water: 89%

Protein: 1.1 grams

Carbs: 9.3 grams

Sugar: 2.5 grams

Fiber: 2.8 grams

Fat: 0.3 grams

What happens if I eat lemon everyday: Eating lemon every day will provide various nutrients. Doctors advise not to eat lemon every day if you have a toothache or stomachache. The citric acid in lemons can cause indigestion, heartburn or acid reflux. You can eat lemon with other foods to reduce side effects.

Lemon Tree Day was created in order to bring lemon trees to communities in the world. Lemon is a delicious and multi-purpose fruit that can bring good health, fresh taste and pure cleanliness everywhere you go.

The lemon tree can also act as a social spot for people in the community. Trees can produce lots of lemons, more than anyone in the family can use, so having a lemon in a public place will allow people to drop by and pick a lemon to eat for themselves.

The shade can also be a great place to gather and get to know your neighbors. Plant a Lemon Tree Day brings a lot to your neighborhood, including ripe lemons on fresh trees!

Celebrating 'Plant a Lemon Tree Day': The name itself suggests that the best way to celebrate this day is by planting a lemon tree in a public place. This is also the perfect day to learn more about the benefits of this fruit. You can join in by encouraging your friends and family to get involved, talking about the benefits of planting a lemon tree in your local community, or simply taking time to appreciate the beauty of nature.