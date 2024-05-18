Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case | 'My PA Arrested...': Kejriwal Breaks Silence; To March To BJP HQ on Sunday

New Delhi: High drama unfolded in a court here on Saturday as it gave an urgent hearing to Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar's anticipatory bail plea with a public prosecutor informing it that the Delhi Chief Minister's aide has been arrested in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi in Tis Hazari court, who had completed the hearing by 4.40 pm, said he was informed at 4.45 pm that the applicant had been arrested at 4.15 pm and therefore disposed of his petition as infructuous. Hours before his arrest, Kumar had applied for an urgent hearing of his anticipatory bail plea which was permitted by the principal districts and sessions judge and was marked to Judge Tyagi.

After hearing the arguments by Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A B Asthana and Kumar's counsel from 3:55 pm to 4:40 pm, the judge said, "At this stage, at about 4:45 pm, APP Atul Srivastava appeared through video conferencing and informed the court that the applicant has already been arrested."

"On court query, the additional public prosecutor for the state submitted that the applicant was arrested at about 4:15 pm," he added.

Objecting to the additional public prosecutor's submissions, Kumar's counsel Rajiv Mohan claimed that they were not informed about the arrest. The court, however, said that according to Srivastava, Kumar's wife was "duly informed" about the arrest. "Since the applicant (Kumar) has already been arrested, the present application is disposed of being infructuous," the court said.

Here are key developments that took place in this big story on Saturday: