Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday addressed his native villagers at Satoj, Punjab and said that the state government would provide MSP on alternative crops including maize, pulses, and millets.

The Chief Minister also launched a campaign to encourage direct sowing of paddy to save water. At the same time, Mann also assured the farmers that during the tenure of the government they would be provided the best quality fertilizers and pesticides so that the farmers can get maximum benefit.

Chief Minister Mann tweeted about encouraging the farmers to directly sow paddy and said, "keeping in view today's need, your own government has decided to encourage those who are directly sowing paddy. Let's save. The people of Satoj have declared their support, now it is the turn of the whole Punjab. Let's save agriculture, save water, save Punjab."

The agriculture experts believe that direct sowing of paddy can also bring a good yield to the crop and that if paddy is sown directly, it can save a lot of water.

