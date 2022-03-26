Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday said strict action will be taken if anyone tries to sell wheat in the state at a minimum support price after procuring the crop at lesser rates from other states. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the director-general of police has been asked to put up check posts at the state borders, according to an official statement.

He also asked for thorough checking of all the trucks laden with wheat, entering Punjab, it said."Any unscrupulous element would not be spared," said the minister as he also appealed to farmers and the general public to assist the state government in identifying anyone who tries to sell wheat in the mandis in an illegal manner.

About preparations for the Rabi marketing season, the minister said all necessary arrangements have been made as more than 2,300 mandis are fully geared up to receive crop farmers from April 1. The minister exhorted farmers to bring dry produce to the grain market.

PTI