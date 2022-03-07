Surguja (Chhattisgarh): A businessman in Chhattisgarh allegedly poisoned his two children and killed himself police said on Monday. Sudip Mishra, a cement businessman was found hanging in his house in Vasundhara Vihar Colony in Godhanpur. Mishra had poisoned his eight year old daughter, who died of it, and 18 month old son, who is struggling for his life at a hospital.

The reason for him taking the extreme steps could not be ascertained for now. ASP Vivek Shukla said that he was informed on Monday morning about the incident. The police took the two children to hospital immediately where the girl was declared brought dead while his brother's treatment is going on. The police are investigating the incident.

