Char Dham Yatra 2024: Legal Action Against People Making Reels At Temple Complexes

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Cases will be lodged against persons found making reels during the Char Dham Yatra. A notification in this regard was issued by Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar to the senior superintendents of police.

The Uttarakhand government has issued a complete ban on videography or making reels within a radius of 50 metres of the temple complexes at all the four Dhams.

The DGP has warned of action under Section 21 of the Uttarakhand Police Act 2007 against people found doing videography. Such people would be considered as nuisance under Section 81 of the Uttarakhand Police Act. Also, stern action will be taken against the offenders under Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code.

This apart, if anyone is accused of insulting the religious beliefs of a particular class in a deliberate and malicious manner, then a case can be registered against him/her under Section 295-1 of the IPC. Individuals can be booked under Section 153 of IPC for making videos on the basis of religion, caste, place, language or community, police said.

The DGP has also stressed on strengthening the overall monitoring system so as to identify people who spread wrong and misleading information about the places related to Char Dham Yatra on social media leading to which, prompt action can be taken against them.

The four pilgrimage site of Char Dham Yatra are Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. With the surge in devotees, authorities are trying to ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees.